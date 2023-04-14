Sports

IPL 2023, KKR vs SRH: Nitish Rana elects to bowl

IPL 2023, KKR vs SRH: Nitish Rana elects to bowl

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 14, 2023, 07:05 pm 2 min read

KKR will bowl versus SRH (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be out to stop resounding Kolkata Knight Riders when these two sides meet at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in match number 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Friday. KKR have two wins and a defeat. Meanwhile, SRH have two defeats and a victory. KKR skipper Nitish Rana has elected to field first.

Here is the H2H record

In terms of the head-to-head record, KKR and SRH have met on 23 occasions. KKR have the edge, claiming 15 wins to SRH's eight. In IPL 2022, the two teams shared a 1-1 result from two meetings.

A look at the two teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan. Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy.

One change for SRH; same XI for KKR

SRH have made one change with Abhishek Sharma coming in for Washington Sundar. Meanwhile, KKR have gone in with the same XI which played versus Gujarat.

Key players to watch out for

For KKR, all eyes will be on Rinku Singh, who played two successive defining knocks. He held the fort against RCB before going berserk with a 21-ball 48* versus Gujarat. Sunil Narine has bowled well and will be a key asset. For SRH, skipper Aiden Markram will be crucial in the middle order. With the ball, Mayank Markande can be decisive.