IPL 2023, LSG vs PBKS: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 14, 2023, 05:25 pm 2 min read

Dhawan has smoked 233 runs this season at 116.50 (Source:Twitter?@IPL)

Punjab Kings will travel to face the Lucknow Super Giants in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. PBKS started the season with two wins and were soaring until they lost their last two matches. Whereas LSG have been pretty stable as they have won three out of their four matches. Here is the statistical preview.

Here's the head-to-head record

LSG made their IPL debut last season and have featured in only one clash against PBKS. However, they won that match last season by 20 runs. LSG batted first and posted 153/8 on a tough pitch as Quinton de Kock scored a brilliant 37-ball 46. PBKS speedster Kagiso Rabada scalped 4/38. In response, PBKS kept losing wickets and could only accumulate 138/8.

Dhawan will be crucial for PBKS

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan is the second-highest runs-scorer in IPL history with 6,477 runs in 210 matches at an average of 35.98. He is only behind Virat Kohli in terms of runs tally He has been in tremendous form this season. He has amassed 233 runs in four innings this season at a sensational average of 116. Dhawan smoked a 99* against SRH.

KL needs 30 more to complete 4,000 IPL runs

Just like Dhawan, LSG skipper KL Rahul will also look to lead from the front. Although he has struggled this season, he can bounce back in any match given the quality that he has. He has amassed 3,970 runs in the tournament in 113 matches at 46.70 with a strike rate of 135.21. He will be the 14th batter to achieve this feat.

Key bowling numbers on offer

LSG's Amit Mishra (169) needs two more wickets to surpass Lasith Malinga (170) and enter the top three in the IPL wicket-takers tally. Mishra has scalped 22 wickets in 20 matches against PBKS. Arshdeep Singh is at 47 wickets and may become the fifth bowler to complete 50 IPL wickets for PBKS. Avesh Khan has three scalps from three games this season at 40.33.