IPL 2023: In-form Lucknow Super Giants to host Punjab Kings

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 14, 2023, 05:18 pm 3 min read

Pooran slammed joint second fastest IPL fifty in their win over RCB (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to continue their winning run when they will host the Punjab Kings in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday. LSG have won their last two matches and are in great form, while PBKS have blown hot and cold this season. They have lost their last two fixtures. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

The famous BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the clash on April 15, 7:30pm onward. The track here is conducive for run-scoring as the ball tends to come onto the bat nicely. The pacers will also get some help from the strip. A high-scoring clash can be expected. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.

A look at the H2H record

LSG made their IPL debut last season and have featured in only one clash against PBKS. However, they won that match last season by 20 runs. LSG batted first and posted 153/8 on a tough pitch as Quinton de Kock scored a brilliant 37-ball 46.PBKS speedster Kagiso Rabada scalped 4/38. In response, PBKS kept losing wickets and could only accumulate 138/8.

Story of these two sides in IPL 2023

In their four matches in IPL 2023, LSG have won twice while chasing. The only match they lost chasing was against CSK. The only time they played at home this season, they defended their total against DC. PBKS won their first two matches and lost their last two. They have batted first in all four games and scored 190+ twice, winning on both occasions.

A look at the key players

Shikhar Dhawan has been in sensational form, scoring 233 runs in four matches this season. Mark Wood has scalped nine wickets in three matches, he picked up a five-wicket haul the last time he played at the Ekana Stadium. Nicholas Pooran slammed a 19-ball 62 to help LSG overcome RCB in the last match. He has been cool and composed in LSG's middle order.

Here are the probable XIs

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bisnoi and Avesh Khan. PBKS Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh. Impact: Amit Mishra (LSG), Rishi Dhawan (PBKS).

Dream 11 Fantasy options

Fantasy Option 1: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Liam Livingstone, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Curran (vc), Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Kagiso Rabada, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood and Arshdeep Singh. Fantasy Option 2: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Curran, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood (vc) and Rahul Chahar.