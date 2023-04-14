Sports

IPL 2023: DC aim to open account, RCB seek redemption

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 14, 2023, 04:13 pm 3 min read

Virat Kohli has been in fine form (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will host Delhi Capitals in Match 20 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (April 15). While RCB have one win in three games, DC have played four matches and are the only team left to open their account. Here we present the preview of the duel.

Timing, TV listing, venue, and pitch details

The match will start from 3:30pm onward. The toss will happen at 3:00pm. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema (free). Meanwhile, the track at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been a batting paradise as batters can hit through the line and the shorter dimensions also help their cause. The toss-winning skipper might elect to bowl.

Here is the H2H record

RCB are ahead of DC in terms of head-to-head record. The Bengaluru-based franchise owns 16 wins in 28 games against the Capitals. On one occasion, they have also defeated DC in the Super Over. While 10 games fell in Delhi's favor, one of their matches got washed out. The two teams met once last season and RCB clinched the duel by 16 runs.

Can DC open their account?

Rishabh Pant's absence has largely dented DC's batting line-up. Constant collapses are the major reasons behind the side's four successive defeats. On the other hand, RCB would be gutted after failing to defend 212 in their previous assignment against Lucknow Super Giants. The potential addition of Wanindu Hasaranga to the XI can highly bolster RCB's combination

Here are the probable XIs

RCB (Probable XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj. DC (Probable XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman. Impact players: Karn Sharma (RCB), Khaleel Ahmed (DC).

Here are the key performers

With 209 runs, David Warner is currently the second-highest run-getter this season. His strike rate of 114.84, however, is an issue. Axar Patel has slammed 108 runs this season, striking at 168.75. Both Kohli and du Plessis have a couple of fifties under their belts this season. Mohammed Siraj has claimed five wickets in three matches at an impressive economy rate of 7.25.

Dream11 Fantasy options

Dream11 team option 1: Abhishek Porel, Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mohammed Siraj. Dream11 team option 2: Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli (C), David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Axar Patel (VC), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mohammed Siraj.