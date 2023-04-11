Sports

ISL 2023, CSK vs RR: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 11, 2023, 06:07 pm 2 min read

The RR openers have been in sensational form this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Chennai Super Kings host Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 12 (Wednesday). The spirits are high in both camps as both teams have won their last fixture convincingly. So it will be interesting to see who maintains the winning momentum here. Here is the statistical preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

It is a rematch of the inaugural 2008 IPL final. Both sides have faced each other a total of 26 times in the tournament. CSK are ahead with 15 victories to their name, while RR have managed only 11 wins. In the last meeting, RR won by five wickets as they rode on Ravichandran Ashwin's 23-ball 40* to chase down 150.

Here are the key performers for CSK

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has slammed 521 runs against RR in 26 IPL matches at 40.07. Ravindra Jadeja has picked up 18 wickets in as many matches at 21.77. He is the joint third-highest wicket-taker against RR. Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored two fifties this season in three matches, accumulating 189 runs at 94.50. Maheesh Theekshana scalped 12 wickets in nine matches last season.

Here are the key performers for RR

Jos Buttler has started off right from where he left last season with the Orange cap as he has scored 152 runs in three matches, smoking two fifties. Trent Boult has recorded a total of 19 wickets in the first over of the IPL since 2020, the highest by any bowler. Yuzvendra Chahal has scalped eight wickets in three matches this season.

Here are the approaching milestones

Buttler (2,983) is 17 runs away from completing 3,000 IPL runs. Boult (97) needs three wickets to complete 100 IPL wickets. Samson (2,946) needs 54 more runs to be the first batter to score 3,000 IPL runs for RR. Dhoni (4,430) needs 70 runs to complete 4,500 IPL runs for CSK.

