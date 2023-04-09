Sports

IPL 2023, Vijay Shankar slams 24-ball 63* versus KKR: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 09, 2023, 05:56 pm 1 min read

Shankar recorded his 4th IPL fifty (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Vijay Shankar smoked a fiery half-century as Gujarat Titans posted a mammoth 204/4 while batting first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 13 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The dasher scored an unbeaten 63 off 24 balls, a knock laced with four boundaries and five maximums. Notably, he became GT's sixth half-centurion in IPL. Here we look at his stats.

A power-packed knock from Shankar

Shankar arrived at number five in the 14th over. He went after the bowlers from the outset as the scoring rate went up drastically. He took Lockie Ferguson to the cleaners as the New Zealand pacer conceded 24 runs in the 19th over. Notably, he reached his fifty off just 21 balls. His blitz saw Gujarat hammer 51 runs off the final 15 balls.

Shankar strikes at 262.50 versus KKR

Shankar's strike rate of 262.50 is the second-highest for a GT batter who has faced at least 10 deliveries in an innings. Only Rashid Khan (281.81) is above him. Meanwhile, this was Shankar's fourth fifty and a maiden one of the season. He has now raced to 850 runs in 54 IPL matches at 25.76. His overall strike rate in the competition reads 127.44.