IPL 2023: Shankar, Sudharsan power GT to 204/4 vs KKR

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 09, 2023, 05:21 pm 2 min read

Gujarat Titans (GT) posted 204/4 while batting first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 13 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). It was a collective team effort from the Titans as the scoring rate remained healthy for a major part. Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar contributed with fine half-centuries. Sunil Narine claimed three wickets. Here are further details.

A look at the innings summary

GT won the toss and opted to bat at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The Titans were off to a flier as Gill and Wriddhiman Saha (17) added 33 runs in quick time for the opening wicket. After Saha's departure, he added 67 runs with Sudharsan. Shankar (63*) added the finishing touches. Narine (3/33) was the pick of the KKR bowlers.

2,000 runs for Gill

Gill played a handy knock and ended up scoring a 30-ball 39. During the course, he became the 48th batter to complete 2,000 IPL runs. He has now raced to 2,016 runs in 77 games at 32.51. The tally includes 15 fifties (HS: 96). 63 and 14 read his scores this season before the KKR game.

Successive fifties for Sudarshan

Sudarshan, who mustered a match-winning 62 in his last outing, made another half-century. He scored 53 off 37 deliveries, his third fifty in IPL. The southpaw has now smothered 282 runs in eight IPL games at a brilliant average of 130.55. His strike rate reads 130.55. He played five matches in his debut season in 2022, having slammed 145 runs at 36.25.

Three-fer for Narine

Narine was KKR's most successful bowler in the innings, claiming 3/33 in four overs. He dismissed both openers, Gill and Saha, before getting rid of the well-set Sudarshan. Standing in his 151st IPL game, he now owns 158 wickets at an economy rate of 6.64. He equaled Piyush Chawla in terms of IPL wickets. Meanwhile, Suyash Sharma (1/35) was KKR's only other wicket-taker.

A fiery cameo from Vijay Shankar

Batting at number five, Shankar scored an unbeaten 24-ball 63. He reached his fifty off just 21 balls. He took Lockie Ferguson to the cleaners as the New Zealand pacer conceded 24 runs in the 19th over. The pacer had conceded just 16 runs combined from his first three overs. Meanwhile, this was Shankar's fourth IPL fifty and a maiden one of the season.