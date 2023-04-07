Sports

IPL 2023, RR vs DC: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Rajdeep Saha Apr 07, 2023, 04:52 pm 3 min read

Chahal is the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match 11 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) cross swords with Delhi Capitals (DC). The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host this contest on Saturday afternoon (April 8). Having lost their first two games, DC seek their maiden win. Meanwhile, RR lost to Punjab Kings after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opener. Here is the statistical preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

The head-to-head record can't differentiate the two teams as both DC and RR own 13 wins apiece in 26 IPL meetings. However, the Capitals have won four of their last six matches versus the Jaipur-based team. Last season, the two sides met twice and claimed one victory apiece. Notably, RR finished as runners-up last season while DC failed to qualify for playoffs.

A look at the stadium stats

RR's clash against Punjab Kings was the first-ever IPL game in Guwahati. Chasing 198, Sanju Samson's men narrowly fell short by five runs. Overall, a total of 13 T20 games have been played at this venue and teams batting first have won on eight occasions. The track here is on the neutral side with the average run rate of teams batting first being 7.66.

A look at RR's key performers

Samson accumulated 97 runs combined in RR's first two games, striking at 170.18. He can become the first player to complete 3,000 IPL runs for RR. He is 56 runs away from the milestone. Jos Buttler owns 304 runs in 10 IPL games versus DC (SR: 171.75). Yuzvendra Chahal has 171 IPL scalps. Trent Boult has claimed 11 wickets in eight games versus DC.

A look at DC's key performers

Kuldeep Yadav owns seven wickets in as many games versus RR (ER: 6.96). David Warner has accumulated 469 runs in 14 IPL games versus RR. Mitchell Marsh blasted a match-winning 62-ball 89 versus the Royals last season. Axar Patel has an economy of under seven and a 130-plus strike rate in T20 cricket. Rilee Rossouw has a T20 strike rate of 165.40 since 2021.

Warner can achieve these landmarks

Warner (1,960) can complete 2,000 IPL runs for DC. The southpaw, who accumulated 4,014 runs for SRH, can become only the second player after Shikhar Dhawan to amass 2,000 IPL runs for two different franchises. Warner needs 26 runs to become the first foreigner to complete 6,000 IPL runs. Warner can also become just the 10th player to surpass 500 IPL runs versus RR.

3,000 IPL runs loading for Buttler

Buttler (2,904) has a chance of becoming the 21st player to complete 3,000 IPL runs. The Englishman, who would stand in his 84th IPL innings, can become the third-fastest batter to get the milestone. He would be behind Chris Gayle (75) and KL Rahul (80).

