Taijul Islam claims match figures worth 9/148 against Ireland: Stats

Apr 07, 2023

Bangladesh registered a seven-wicket win over Ireland as they closed out the one-off Test in the fourth day afternoon. There were many protagonists for the hosts but Mushfiqur Rahim's twin knocks and Taijul Islam's nine scalps stole the show. Taijul was the pick of the Bangladeshi bowlers as he kept the Irish batters on their toes. Here's more on his heroics.

Taijul finishes with 4/90 in the second innings

After picking up his 11th Test five-wicket haul, Taijul continued to spin his web around the Irish batters. He removed Murray Commins, Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie and the in-form Harry Tector. All three batters were dismissed leg before wicket as they failed to adjust to the left-arm spinner's intelligent angles. He returned to dismiss Mark Adair but could not complete another five-wicket haul.

Bangladesh's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket

Taijul's nine-wicket haul helped him race to 175 wickets from 41 Test matches at an average of 32.39. He is Bangladesh's second-highest wicket-taker, only behind Shakib Al Hasan's tally of 233 wickets. He has scalped 11 five-wicket hauls in this format and a 10-wicket match haul. His best bowling figures of 8/39 in an innings came against Zimbabwe in 2014, Mirpur.

Taijul was only a wicket away from this record

Taijul finished with match figures of 9/148 against Ireland in the one-off Test. However, he was one wicket away from registering his 10-wicket match haul. He would have been the third Bangladeshi bowler to achieve the 10-wicket haul twice in Tests. Only Shakib and Mehidy Hasan have completed this feat. The only other bowler with a 10-wicket match haul for Bangladesh is Enamul Haque Jr.

How did the match pan out?

Ireland batted first and were folded for 214 in the first innings as Tector scored a fifty and Taijul scalped 5/58. Bangladesh hammered 369 as Mushfiqur slammed a ton along with the fifties from Shakib and Mehidy. Ireland rode on Lorcan Tucker's century in the second innings as they posted 292. Taijul again starred with 4/90. The hosts chased down 138 runs with aplomb.

Did you know?

Taijul became the first bowler in Test cricket to dismiss the same batter representing two countries. He achieved this feat when he removed Ireland batter, Peter Moor. Born in Zimbabwe, Moor was previously dismissed by Taijul during Zimbabwe's tour of Bangladesh in 2018.