Bangladesh beat Ireland in one-off Test: Key Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 07, 2023, 02:03 pm 3 min read

Bangladesh recorded a comprehensive win (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh thrashed Ireland by seven wickets in the one-off Test to end the home series on a high. It was a comprehensive show from the Tigers as the game concluded within four days. Mushfiqur Rahim was the chief architect of Bangladesh's win, playing two brilliant knocks. Taijul Islam starred with the ball, claiming a total of nine wickets. Here are the key stats.

How did the game pan out?

Ireland were bowled out for 214 while batting first in Dhaka as Taijul claimed 5/58. Bangladesh rode on Mushfiqur's ton to post 369/10. Shakib Al Hasan scored a valiant fifty as well alongside Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The visitors managed 292 in their second outing thanks to debutant Loran Tucker (108). Chasing 138, the hosts comfortably crossed the line.

Twin fifties on debut from Tector

After shining in white-ball cricket, Ireland's batting sensation Harry Tector slammed twin fifties on his Test debut. With the help of six fours and a maximum, he scored 50 off 92 balls in Ireland's first innings. None of his teammates could even touch the 40-run mark in the innings. The youngster managed a 159-ball 56 in his second outing (7 fours, one six).

Second centurion from Ireland

Wicketkeeper-batter Loran Tucker became the second player after Kevin O'Brien (118) to slam a century for Ireland. The debutant scored a 162-ball 108 in his second outing after managing just 37 off 74 balls in Ireland's first innings. Interestingly, O'Brien's century was also recorded on his Test debut versus Pakistan in May 2018. He retired from international cricket last year.

All-round show from McBrine

Off-spinning all-rounder Andy McBrine also recorded his maiden fifty in what was his third Test. He slammed a 156-ball 72 in Ireland's second innings. With the ball, he claimed 6/118 in Bangladesh's first innings. He became the second Ireland bowler after Tim Murtagh (5/13) to claim a Test fifer. McBrine is thus now the only Irish player with a fifty and fifer in Tests.

10th century from Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim slammed his 10th Test century, scoring a 166-ball 126 in his side's first innings. Only Tamim Iqbal (10) and Mominul Haque (11) have as many or more tons among Bangladesh batters. Meanwhile, Mushfiqur followed up his ton with a fiery 48-ball 51*. With 5,498 runs from 85 Tests 38.44, Mushfiqur is Bangladesh's highest run-getter in Tests (50s: 26).

Captain's knock from Shakib

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan scored 87 off 94 balls in his side's first innings. It was his 31st Test fifty. The southpaw has now raced to 4,454 runs in 66 Tests at 39.07 (100s: 5). The left-arm spinner, who claimed 2/26 and 0/8 in the contest, also owns 233 Test wickets at 31.06. He is Bangladesh's third-highest run-getter and highest wicket-taker in Tests.

Fifty from Mehidy Hasan

Mehidy was also instrumental to Bangladesh's win. He claimed 2/43 in Ireland's first innings before slamming an 80-ball 55. It was his fourth Test fifty as he has now raced to 1,197 runs in 38 Tests at 19. The tally includes 148 wickets at 33.98.

Nine wickets in the contest

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers in both innings, claiming figures worth 5/58 and 4/90. 9/148 are now his third-best match figures in Tests. He has now raced to 175 wickets in 41 Tests at 32.38. The 31-year-old recorded his 11th Test fifer. Among Bangladesh players, only Shakib is ahead of him in terms of Test wickets.