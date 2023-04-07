Sports

IPL 2023: DC eye maiden win against formidable RR

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 07, 2023, 02:42 pm 3 min read

DC lost their first two games (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will meet Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 11th game of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The former team claimed a thumping win over Chennai Super Kings in their opener before losing to Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, DC suffered defeats against Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in their first two games. Here is the preview of the duel.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host this contest on Saturday afternoon (April 8). The track here is on the neutral side with the average run rate of teams batting first being 7.66. Chasing teams have won eight of the 13 T20 games here. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 3:30pm onward.

A look at the head-to-head record

The head-to-head record can't differentiate the two teams as both DC and RR own 13 wins apiece in 26 IPL meetings. However, the Capitals have won four of their last six matches versus the Jaipur-based team. Last season, the two sides met twice and claimed one victory apiece. Notably, RR finished as runners-up last season while DC failed to qualify for playoffs.

RR to start as favorites

The Royals boast arguably the most-balanced on-paper line-up this season. While dashers Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson are the star batters, Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal will handle the mantle in the bowling department. Meanwhile, DC's middle order looks pretty fragile in Rishabh Pant's absence. Openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw will be required to play impactful knocks.

Here are the Probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, KM Asif, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal. Delhi Capitals Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed.

Here are the key performers

Samson accumulated 97 runs combined in RR's first two games, striking at 170.18. Buttler blasted a 20-ball half-century in RR's opener versus Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chahal claimed figures worth 4/17 in the SRH clash. Warner was among the runs in DC's first two games (93). ﻿Kuldeep Yadav owns seven wickets in as many games versus RR (ER: 6.96).

