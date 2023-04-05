Sports

KKR sign Jason Roy as replacement player: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 05, 2023, 03:49 pm 2 min read

Kolkata Knight Riders have roped in England's Jason Roy as a replacement player (Source: Twitter/@surreycricket)

Kolkata Knight Riders have roped in England's Jason Roy as a replacement player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Wednesday. KKR are in a mess, having seen two mega names Shreyas Iyer and Shakib Al Hasan already out of the tournament. KKR signed Roy for Rs. 2.8 crore. His base price listed at the pre-season auction was Rs. 1.5 crore.

KKR lose Iyer and Shakib

On April 4, Iyer was ruled out as he is set to undergo surgery on his injured back. Besides, he will also miss the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia in June. As per ESPNcricinfo, Iyer will go overseas for the surgery and will be out for three months. Earlier, Shakib pulled out of the IPL, handing KKR a blow.

Roy last played in IPL 2021

In IPL 2021, Roy managed 150 runs across five games for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He slammed one fifty, averaging 30.00 He smashed 21 fours and a six across the five innings.

Roy has pulled out of the IPL twice

Roy was bought by Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 mega auction but he pulled out of the tournament, taking an 'indefinite break' from cricket. Before that, the England opener also pulled out in IPL 2020 because of personal reasons, when he was with the Delhi Capitals.

His IPL and overall T20 career in numbers

In 13 IPL matches, Roy has slammed 321 runs at 29.91. He has so far managed two fifties with the best score of 91. Overall in T20s, Roy is a carrier of 8,110 runs at an average of 27.77. He has smashed six tons and 53 fifties. For England in T20Is, Roy has scored 1,522 runs from 64 games at 24.15.