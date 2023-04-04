Sports

Shreyas Iyer ruled out of IPL, WTC final: Details here

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 04, 2023, 06:45 pm 1 min read

Iyer scored 401 runs for KKR in IPL 2022 (source: Twitter/@ShreyasIyer15)

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer is set to undergo surgery on his injured back. This means his chances of playing in the latter part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final are all but over. As per ESPNCricinfo, Iyer will go overseas for the surgery and will be out for three months. Here's more.

Iyer's tryst with back injuries

Iyer missed the final Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy after he complained of lower back pain. It later ruled him out of the ODI series against Australia. The recurring back problems soon became an issue for the batter, who is now out of the IPL 2023. He was supposed to lead KKR and play for India in the WTC final.

Iyer's IPL numbers

Iyer has been a prolific performer in IPL, having mustered 2,776 runs in 101 matches at 31.55. He owns as many as 19 fifties in the competition. Last season, which marked Iyer's KKR debut, he hammered 401 runs at 30.84. As a result, KKR appointed Nitish Rana as their stand-in captain. Overall, it is a massive blow for the franchise.