IPL 2023: Dasun Shanaka replaces Kane Williamson at Gujarat Titans

The Titans have Shanaka for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh

Gujarat Titans (GT) have signed Sri Lanka's white-ball captain Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for injured Kane Williamson. Williamson suffered a knee injury in GT's opening match against Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He was then ruled out of the tournament. The Titans have Shanaka for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh. Here are further details.

Shanaka yet to play in IPL

Sri Lanka's T20I captain Shanaka has featured in 181 T20s as of now. The batting all-rounder has racked up 3,702 runs at a strike rate of 141.94. Shanka also owns 59 wickets with an economy rate of 8.8. During the India T20I series in January this year, he scored 124 runs at a strike rate of 187.87.

Williamson sustained a knee injury

Williamson sustained a knee while fielding during GT's opening encounter against CSK on March 31. He didn't arrive to bat in the contest, and on Sunday (April 2), GT confirmed his ouster.

How Williamson has fared in IPL

GT bought Williamson for his base price of Rs. 2 crore at the IPL 2023 auction. In 77 IPL games (76 for Sunrisers Hyderabad), he has scored 2,101 at an average and a strike rate of 36.22 and 126.03, respectively. The tally includes 18 fifties and a highest score of 89. He won the Orange Cap in IPL 2018 for scoring 735 runs.