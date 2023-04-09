Sports

GT vs KKR: Sai Sudharsan records his second successive fifty

Sai Sudharsan made 53 runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Sai Sudharsan brought up his second successive fifty as Gujarat Titans posted a massive 204/4 while batting first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 13 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The southpaw paced his knock to perfection as he ended up scoring 53 off 37 deliveries. His knock was laced with three boundaries and two maximums. Here are his stats.

A fine knock from Sudharsan

GT won the toss and opted to bat in Ahmedabad. Sudharsan arrived to bat at number three after Wriddhiman Saha (17) departed in the fifth over. He joined forces with Shubman Gill (39) as the duo added 67 runs for the second wicket. The southpaw shifted gears after Gill's departure and brought up his fifty off 34 balls. Sunil Narine eventually dismissed him.

A look at his IPL career

This was Sudharsan's third IPL fifty and the second one this season. He mustered a match-winning 62* in his last outing against Delhi Capitals. The southpaw has now smothered 282 runs in eight IPL games at a brilliant average of 130.55. His strike rate reads 130.55. He played five matches in his debut season in 2022, slamming 145 runs at 36.25.