IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants overcome Sunrisers Hyderabad: Key stats

Apr 07, 2023

Lucknow Super Giants overcame Sunrisers Hyderabad (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants overcame Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Friday. Batting first, LSG restricted SRH to 121/8 in 20 overs. Krunal Pandya was the pick of the LSG bowlers, claiming 3/18. Fellow spinners Amit Mishra and Ravi Bishnoi shined as well. In response, LSG chased down SRH's score to hand them a second defeat.

How did the match pan out?

SRH were 43/1 after the powerplay overs before being reduced to 55/4. Skipper Aiden Markram was out for a first-ball duck. LSG bowlers made life very difficult for SRH to score. Rahul Tripathi managed a 41-ball 35. Abdul Samad (21*) helped SRH amass 121. In response, LSG lost two wickets inside the powerplay. However, KL Rahul stayed on to ensure a win (127/5).

Pandya claims a solid 3/18

Pandya managed 3/18 from his four overs. It's now his second-best spell. His best performance is 3/14 for Mumbai Indians versus Gujarat Lions in Rajkot, 2017. He claimed his third three-wicket haul (also 3/19 for LSG vs MI in 2022). In 101 IPL games, he has 64 scalps at 32.45. Versus SRH, Pandya has accumulated nine wickets from 13 games at 26.11.

Bishnoi and Mishra shine for LSG

LSG spinner Bishnoi was crucial, mixing things up and getting his googlies spot on. He finished with 1/16 from his four overs. In IPL 2023, Bishnoi has six scalps from three games. Overall, Bishnoi has raced to 43 IPL scalps from 40 matches. Veteran leg-spinner Mishra (2/23) was superb, bringing his experience into play. He has raced to 168 scalps at 23.80.

2,000 T20 runs for Kyle Mayers

Kyle Mayers scored a 14-ball 13 for LSG. He had slammed successive fifties in LSG's first two matches this season. In three matches this season, Mayers has 139 runs at 46.33. Meanwhile, the West Indian all-rounder has raced to 2,000 career T20 runs. He has achieved the mark in 107 innings.

Pandya chips in with the bat as well

After claiming three crucial SRH scalps, Pandya showed his worth with the bat as well. He scored a valiant 23-ball 34, slamming four fours and a six. Pandya shared a fifty-plus stand alongside Rahul for the third wicket. He has 1,384 runs in the IPL at 22.32.

Rahul surpasses 400 runs versus Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rahul managed a 31-ball 35 for LSG. His knock was laced with four boundaries. Rahul now has 3,952 runs at 47.61. Versus SRH, the versatile Rahul has managed 428 runs at 38.90. He became the 16th batter to score 400-plus runs versus the Sunrisers.