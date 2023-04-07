Sports

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 121/8

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 07, 2023, 09:09 pm 2 min read

Credit goes to the LSG spinners for claiming six wickets between them (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants bowled well to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 121/8 in match number 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Friday. SRH lost their way, losing three quick wickets after the powerplay overs. Thereafter, Rahul Tripathi and Washington Sundar showed some fight, stemming the flow of wickets. Credit goes to the LSG spinners for claiming six wickets between them.

How did SRH fare in the PP overs?

SRH lost Mayank Agarwal in the third over as he went for a drive off a good-length ball and was caught. Krunal Pandya claimed his wicket. Anmolpreet Singh was the key player for SRH, managing 27 runs from 21 balls inside the powerplay. He smashed three fours and a six. SRH finished the PP overs on 43/1.

SRH lose three quick wickets to be 55/4

In the eighth over of SRH's innings, Pandya bowled a quicker one and Anmolpreet, who looked to work the ball on the leg side, was trapped LBW. In the very next ball, SRH skipper Aiden Markram was dismissed. Markram was beaten on the drive as Pandya's ball struck the stumps. Marquee signing Harry Brook was dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi next as SRH were 55/4.

Bishnoi bowls well for LSG

Bishnoi was impressive for LSG. He mixed his offerings and bowled a lot of googlies. Bishnoi finished his spell with 1/16 from four overs. Bishnoi has raced to 43 IPL scalps from 40 matches. He now has six scalps from three games in IPL 2023.

Krunal Pandya claims 3/18

Pandya was the star performer for LSG. He claimed three scalps for just 18 runs. In the 16th over, he came back and conceded just one. Pandya has now raced to 64 scalps in 101 IPL games.

Mishra excels as SRH crawl to 121/8

Tripathi and Sundar added 40 runs for the fifth wicket before the former was dismissed in the 18th over. In the next over, veteran spinner Amit Mishra got the wicket of Sundar, who perished for a labored 28-ball 16. Mishra finished his spell with 2/23, getting the scalp of Adil Rashid as well. Abdul Samad (21*) helped SRH cross 120 runs.