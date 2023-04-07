Sports

IPL 2023, MI vs CSK: Decoding the key player battles

IPL 2023, MI vs CSK: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 07, 2023, 08:54 pm 2 min read

MS Dhoni has slammed 746 runs against MI in IPL (Source: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL)2023 season will see the two most successful franchises, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings face each other. Mumbai suffered a heavy defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening clash. Meanwhile, CSK have a win and a loss under their belt. Ahead of the clash of the titans, here we present the key battles

Pitch report, timing, streaming details, and H2H record

The iconic Wankhede Stadium will host the exciting clash. The pitch here is generally very good for batting. But there will be enough for the pacers and spinners, making it a very riveting contest. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema on April 8 from 7:30 PM onward. Head-to-head record- MI: 20 wins, CSK: 14 wins.

Rohit Sharma vs Deepak Chahar

Rohit Sharma's recent IPL form hasn't been the best. However, he would like to bounce back and score runs again to bring MI's season back on track. He will have to deal with Deepak Chahar, who is one of IPL's best new ball bowlers. Chahar has dismissed Rohit twice in eight IPL meetings. Rohit has scored 51 runs with a strike rate of 121.42.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Ravindra Jadeja

MI star batter Suryakumar Yadav will be crucial in the middle order. He will have to tackle CSK's spinners in these middle overs, especially Ravindra Jadeja. In nine meetings in the IPL, Jadeja has dismissed Suryakumar twice. The 32-year-old has amassed 40 runs against Jadeja with a strike rate of only 76.92. SKY has slammed only four boundaries without hitting a single maximum.

MS Dhoni vs Jofra Archer`

MS Dhoni will add the finishing touches to the CSK innings and Jofra Archer will be designated to stop him. They met each other once in IPL and Dhoni scored 12 runs off nine balls. Before this season, Dhoni had scored the most runs (3,041) in the IPL slog overs (16-20 overs). Archer has scalped 46 wickets in 36 IPL matches at 22.04.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Jason Behrendorfff

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been exceptional for CSK. Since his debut in 2020, he has scored the most runs for them (1,356). Meanwhile, Jason Behrendorff will be given the responsibility to move the new ball and get rid of Gaikwad early. This season, Gaikwad has already slammed 149 runs in two matches at 74.50. Notably, Behrendorff has scalped 138 wickets in 120 T20s at 22.54.

Poll Who will come out on top?