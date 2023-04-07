Sports

Sanju Samson vs Axar Patel in IPL: Decoding the stats

Sanju Samson vs Axar Patel in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 07, 2023, 08:31 pm 2 min read

Sanju Samson slammed 458 runs in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

﻿Rajasthan Royals will host the Delhi Capitals in match number 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Both teams are coming off defeats and will be keen to win this match. While RR skipper Sanju Samson will look to score big against Delhi, the DC faithful will expect Axar Patel to remove him early. It promises to be a very exciting duel.

Axar has dismissed Samson twice in 11 IPL meetings

Samson﻿ can set the tone for RR in the middle order. His knack for boundaries and finding the gaps will be key. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 11 IPL meetings, Samson has just mustered 67 runs off 60 deliveries at a strike rate of only 111.66 versus left-arm spinner Axar. Axar has dismissed the RR skipper twice, conceding three fours and two sixes.

Both players are dominant in the middle overs

Samson has been one of the most destructive batters in the middle overs (7-15) of the IPL. He has amassed 1,953 runs in this period across 97 innings at a strike rate of 134.59. Axar has scalped 68 wickets in the middle overs in 121 innings and is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in this phase. He has an average of 31.19 (ER: 6.98).

Samson bats at an average of 26 against DC

Samson has played 15 matches in the IPL against DC and has scored 286 runs at an average of 26. He boasts a strike rate of 138.83 and has smoked one fifty. Overall, Samson has amassed 3,623 runs in 140 IPL matches at 29.45. (100s: 3, 50s: 18) Samson has scored the most runs (1,179) while batting at three since IPL 2020.

Axar has scalped 12 wickets against RR

Axar boasts a decent record against RR in the IPL. He has scalped 12 wickets in 13 matches at 26.91. He owns an economy of 7.17 against them. Overall, Axar has scalped 102 wickets in 124 IPL matches at 30.6 with an economy of 7.27. With the blade, Axar has amassed 1,187 runs in 90 IPL innings at a strike rate of 129.87.

Samson is closing in on 3,000 runs for RR

Samson has amassed 2,946 runs in 112 matches at 30.06. He is the highest runs scorer for RR. He needs 54 runs to complete 3,000 IPL runs for RR and will become the 10th batter to score 3,000-plus runs for a single franchise.