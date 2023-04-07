Sports

IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals suffer Mitchell Marsh blow: Details here

IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals suffer Mitchell Marsh blow: Details here

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 07, 2023, 07:36 pm 2 min read

Marsh scored 251 runs for DC in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals mainstay Mitchell Marsh will miss the next few games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The Australian has taken time off and will not be available in Saturday's match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. "He [Marsh] is not going to be available for the next few games. He is getting married," DC bowling coach James Hopes said.

Here's a look at Mitchell Marsh's IPL numbers

The star all-rounder has amassed 481 runs in 31 IPL matches at a strike rate of 123.02. With the ball, he has scalped 25 wickets in 31 matches at 21.84 with an economy of 7.99. Marsh was DC's fourth-highest runs scorer with 251 runs from eight matches last season. He slammed two fifties at an average of 31.37.

A difficult start for Marsh in IPL 2023

Marsh, who was in great form for Australia has failed to deliver for DC. He registered a golden duck in his first match when Mark Wood cleaned him up in the first ball. Marsh could only manage four runs in the second game before getting cleaned up again, this time by Mohammed Shami. With the ball, he dismissed Vijay Shankar in their second match.

Rovman Powell will be the favorite to replace Marsh

With Marsh out of action for the upcoming matches, DC may have to bring back Rovman Powell in the playing lineup. The WI all-rounder was left out in the last game against GT. If they go with Rovman, Rilee Rossouw can bat at his favorite number three. DC may also go with Philip Salt to bolster their batting against pace but it looks unlikely.