IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH: Krunal Pandya claims 3/18

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 07, 2023, 09:31 pm 2 min read

Pandya clocked figures worth 3/18 from his four overs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Krunal Pandya bowled an excellent spell versus Sunrisers Hyderabad, helping his side Lucknow Super Giants restrict them to 121/8 in match number 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Friday. Pandya clocked figures worth 3/18 from his four overs and was instrumental in picking his side's first three wickets early on. Here we decode his stats.

Pandya makes his presence felt with three scalps

SRH lost Mayank Agarwal in the third over as he went for a drive off a good-length ball and was caught. Pandya claimed his wicket. In the eighth over, Pandya bowled a quicker one and Anmolpreet Singh, who looked to work the ball on the leg side, was trapped LBW. In the very next ball, SRH skipper Aiden Markram was beaten on the drive.

Pandya records his second-best spell in the IPL

Pandya's 3/18 is now his second-best spell in the IPL. His best performance is 3/14 for Mumbai Indians versus Gujarat Lions in Rajkot, 2017. He claimed his third three-wicket haul (also 3/19 for LSG vs MI in 2022).

64 IPL scalps for Pandya

In 101 IPL games, Krunal has raced to 64 scalps at an average of 32.45. He also has 118 scalps in the 20-over format. Versus SRH, Pandya has accumulated nine wickets from 13 games at 26.11.