Prabhsimran Singh slams his maiden IPL half-century: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 05, 2023, 10:43 pm 2 min read

Prabhsimran Singh hammered a 34-ball 60 to fuel PBKS's innings (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) compiled 197/4 against Rajasthan Royals in the eighth match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Shikhar Dhawan led the Kings from the front with an incredible half-century, while Prabhsimran Singh hammered a 34-ball 60 to fuel PBKS's innings. The latter hammered his maiden half-century in the tournament. Here are the stats.

A fine knock by Prabhsimran

Prabhsimran was on song right from the start. He exhibited his array of shots in the Powerplay. The presence of Dhawan at the opposite end allowed the former to break free. Prabhsimran raced to his half-century in the eighth over off just 28 balls. It was his maiden half-century in the cash-rich league. Prabhsimran finished with 60 off 34 balls (4s: 7, 6s: 3).

PBKS bagged Prabhsimran for Rs. 4.8 crore in 2019

Prabhsimran's batting prowess didn't take long in bagging the limelight. Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bangalore were involved in a fierce bidding war for the dasher in the IPL 2019 auction. The Punjab-based franchise ended up getting his services for Rs. 4.8 crore. He, however, played just six games before this season.

Prabhsimran shone in 2022/23 SMAT

Prabhsimran was excellent in the 2022/23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The right-handed batter scored 320 runs, including four fifty-plus scores, and at a brilliant strike rate of 141.59. Although he got few starts in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well, the Punjab star returned with underwhelming results. He scored 124 runs in seven games at 20.66 in the List A tournament.