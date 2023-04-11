Sports

Axar Patel slams his maiden IPL half-century: Key stats

Axar Patel slams his maiden IPL half-century: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 11, 2023, 10:36 pm 1 min read

Axar racked up 54 off 25 balls (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals compiled 172 against Mumbai Indians in the 16th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. David Warner gave DC a positive start, while Axar Patel helped them finish well. The duo shared a 67-run stand after the Capitals were tottering on 98/5. Axar was the aggressor, having struck at 216.00. Here are the stats.

A 22-ball half-century for Axar

All-rounder Axar compensated for Warner's sluggish knock. He continued his exploits, having struck the bowlers all around the ground. The Indian batter slammed a 22-ball half-century in the 18th over. Notably, it was his maiden half-century in the IPL. Axar racked up 54 off 25 balls with the help of 4 fours and 5 sixes. Jason Behrendorff finally dismissed him toward the end.

Axar enters an elite list

As per Cricbuzz, Axar has played the second-most innings (91) before registering a 50+ score in the IPL. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja tops this list with 131 innings. Ravichandran Ashwin follows Axar with 70 innings.

Axar has been in sublime form

Axar has been in incredible form across formats. After contributing with his all-round skills for Team India, Axar is having a ball in the IPL. His T20 scores in 2023: 31*(20), 65(31), 21*(9), 16(11), 36(22), 2(6), and 54(25).