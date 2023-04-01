Sports

IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants hammer Delhi Capitals: Key stats

Lucknow Super Giants hammered the Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants hammered the Delhi Capitals in match number three of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday in Ahmedabad. Riding on Kyle Mayers's brilliant 73-run knock, LSG posted a challenging 193/6 in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni shined as well. In response, a superb bowling performance saw LSG tame the Capitals (143/9). Mark Wood claimed a fifer.

Mayers shines for LSG

Mayers scored 73 from 38 deliveries. He laid the base for a big score. His knock was laced with seven sixes and two fours (SR: 192.11). The 30-year-old stitched a 79-run partnership with all-rounder Deepak Hooda. Axar Patel dismissed Mayers in the 12th over. Mayers slammed his maiden IPL half-century and the eighth in T20s. He has raced to 1,861 runs in 112 T20s.

Fourth-highest runs on IPL debut

Mayers's 73 was the fourth-highest runs scored by a batter on their IPL debut. He is only behind Brendon McCullum's iconic 158* vs RCB, Michael Hussey's 116 vs PBKS, and Shaun Marsh's 84* vs Deccan Chargers. Notably, all three previous knocks came in 2008.

Pooran scores a brisk 36

LSG's marquee signing Pooran scored a 21-ball 36. He slammed two fours and three sixes. Pooran was dismissed in the 19th over by Khaleel, holding out to Prithvi Shaw. Pooran has now raced to 948 runs in the IPL.

Warner scores 56 for DC

DC skipper David Warner scored a fine 48-ball 56. His knock was laced with seven fours. Warner has raced to 5,937 runs in the IPL at 42.10. He slammed his 56th IPL fifty. Warner is now the first batter with 60 scores of 50-plus in the IPL (4 tons).Overall, Warner also recorded his 94th fifty in the 20-over format.

100 T20 wickets for Avesh

LSG pacer Avesh Khan claimed two scalps for 29 runs from his four overs. He now has 49 wickets in 39 IPL matches at 24.37. Overall in T20 cricket, Avesh has raced to a milestone of 100 scalps. Ravi Bishnoi (2/31) has 39 scalps in the IPL at 28.03.