IPL 2023, DC vs MI: Rohit Sharma elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 11, 2023, 07:10 pm 2 min read

The Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the match

In search of their first win, Delhi Capitals will host Mumbai Indians in match number 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both teams are yet to open their accounts this season. While DC have suffered three consecutive losses, MI are coming off two defeats. MI skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to field.

Here are the two teams

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (captain), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, and Mustafizur Rahman. Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, and Riley Meredith.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the match. The pitch here is generally good for batting, but the slow nature will aid the spinners as the match progresses. 8.36 is the average run-rate for teams batting first here in the IPL. The Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm onward.

A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have played each other a total of 32 times, and it has mostly been very close encounters. MI have the upper hand with 17 victories, but DC isn't far away with their 15 wins. In the last meeting, MI prevailed over DC by five wickets. Mumbai chased down the 160-run target with ease. Ishan Kishan starred with a 48-run knock.

Rohit has over 900 runs against DC

Rohit has slammed 912 runs against DC in 32 matches. He is the second-highest run-scorer against DC in the IPL. He needs 99 runs to complete 6,000 IPL runs. In 22 IPL matches against DC, Chawla has scalped 23 wickets at 25.08. Manish Pandey has scored 709 runs in 23 matches at 37.31 against MI. Warner has slammed two fifties this season.