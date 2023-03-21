Sports

WPL 2023: Amelia Kerr stars with three-fer, becomes joint-highest wicket-taker

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 21, 2023, 05:45 pm 2 min read

Amelia Kerr finished with 3/22 versus Royal Challengers Bangalore (Source: Twitter/WPLT20)

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Amelia Kerr rattled the Royal Challengers Bangalore with her splendid bowling figures of 3/22 in their Women's Premier League (WPL) clash in Mumbai. This are her best bowling figures in the WPL 2023 till now. She is now the joint-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament. MIW bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals and restricted RCBW to only 125/9.

A fantastic spell from Kerr

The Kiwi leg-spinner was introduced right after the powerplay overs, and in her first over, she removed Smriti Mandhana. She deceived Heather Knight with her flight in the second over as the English skipper chipped it straight to the long-on fielder. Lastly, she came back in the 15th over to get Kanika Ahuja stumped after outfoxing her with a googly.

Joint-highest wicket-taker in WPL 2023

Kerr's fantastic bowling performance has propelled her to the top of the wickets column for the WPL 2023. Her three-wicket haul has helped her get to 13 wickets in eight matches, equaling teammate Saika Ishaque and UP Warriorz spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who will play her last league stage game later today. She averages 12.92 and has an economy of only 6.54 in this tournament.

How did the innings pan out?

Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and invited RCBW to bat first. They lost Sophie Devine early. Mandhana (24) and Ellyse Perry (29) tried consolidating but RCBW simply kept losing wickets. Richa Ghosh's cameo of 29 off 13 deliveries helped them post 125/9. Kerr was the star with the ball, while Nat Sciver-Brunt and Issy Wong also picked up two wickets each.