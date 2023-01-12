Sports

KL Rahul slams his 12th ODI fifty: Key stats

Jan 12, 2023

KL Rahul played a watchful knock to help India beat Sri Lanka (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

KL Rahul played a watchful knock to help India beat Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI at Eden Gardens. With this win, India have sealed the 3-match series. SL posted a paltry 215/10 before India were reduced to 86/4. Rahul and Hardik Pandya added a 75-run stand before the former handed his side a win. Here's more.

Rahul scripts these numbers

Rahul played a patient knock, bringing up his 12th ODI fifty and a maiden one versus Sri Lanka. He also has a century versus the Lankans. He scored an unbeaten 64, slamming six fours. Rahul now has 1,799 runs at 43.88. Versus SL, he has scored 242 runs at 48.40.

India beat Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens

Sri Lanka lost Avishka Fernando early on before debutant Nuwanidu Fernando and Kusal Mendis added 73 runs. SL lost their way post that partnership and folded for 215. Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav claimed three scalps each. In response, India lost wickets at crucial moments of the game before Rahul and Pandya did well. Axar Patel also came in and showed character.