Sports

IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals spinners shine versus RCB: Stats

IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals spinners shine versus RCB: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 15, 2023, 06:01 pm 2 min read

DC spinners finish with 4/77 against RCB (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals restricted the Royal Challengers Bangalore to 174/6 courtesy of their three spinners in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel combined to scalp four wickets giving away only 77 runs. They strangled the RCB batters as they could manage a par total at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Here's more.

DC spinners claim 4/77 against RCB

DC skipper David Warner understood the pitch really well and used his three spinners to perfection. Three spinners operated for 11 overs of the innings and gave away only 77 runs and picked up important wickets of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik. They were putting the brakes on in the middle overs and only allowed RCB to reach a par total.

DC spinners got the crucial breakthroughs

Lalit got the all-important wicket of Kohli in the 11th over, that too by delivering a full-toss. Kohli, who was batting fluently, handed a catch straight to the mid-wicket fielder. Axar then got rid of Harshal Patel, who knicked one to Abishek Porel. Kuldeep scalped Maxwell, who handed an easy catch to Warner. Lastly, he got the better of Karthik in the 15th over.

Axar Patel's overall IPL numbers

Courtesy of his 1/25 from three overs, Axar has raced to 103 wickets in 127 IPL matches. He has an IPL average of 31.10 and an economy of 7.27. Axar has now scalped 19 wickets against RCB in 18 IPL appearances at an average of 23. The left-arm spinner boasts an economy of 7.16 against RCB. He is the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker against RCB.

Kuldeep and Lalit's overall IPL numbers

Kuldeep's 2/23 helped him reach 65 wickets in 64 IPL matches while averaging 27.46. His IPL economy of 8.26 is slightly on the higher side. He has scalped three four-wicket hauls. On the other hand, Lalit also added to his wickets tally and now has scalped nine wickets in the tournament in 22 matches. He bowls at a good economy of 7.57.

Virat Kohli's numbers against right-arm off-spinners

Kohli has an average IPL record against right-arm off-spinners. He has scored 618 runs in 83 innings at an average of 44.14. The 34-year-old batter has been dismissed 14 times while striking at only 114.44. He has struck 19 maximums and 44 fours against them.