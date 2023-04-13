Sports

IPL 2023: GT restrict PBKS to 153/8 in Mohali

IPL 2023: GT restrict PBKS to 153/8 in Mohali

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 13, 2023, 09:38 pm 2 min read

It was a concerted bowling effort by the GT bowlers (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans (GT) restricted Punjab Kings (PBKS) to 153/8 in the 18th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Indian pacer Mohit Sharma, playing his debut game for GT, made a mark with two wickets. Matthew Short scored a 24-ball 36, while Shahrukh Khan scored a vital 22(9) toward the end.

PBKS score 52/2 in Powerplay

PBKS fared decently in the Powerplay after GT elected to field. Mohammed Shami dismissed Prabhsimran Singh for a duck on the second delivery of the match. While top-order batter Matthew Short counter-attacked, Joshua Little got rid of PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan. The Aussie batter continued his exploits as the Kings racked up 52/2 in the first six overs (Powerplay).

PBKS struggle in the middle phase

Rashid struck straight after the fielding restrictions ended, having removed Short. Although Jitesh Sharma found a few crucial boundaries, Mohit dismissed him in the 13th over. Meanwhile, the pace of Alzarri Joseph did not let Jitesh and Bhanuka Rajapaksa settle. Rajapaksa, who is known for his fiery starts, remained at bay in this match. He later departed for 20 off 26 balls (1 four).

A concerted bowling effort

It was a concerted bowling effort by the GT bowlers. The likes of Shami, Little, Joseph, and Rashid took a wicket each. Seamer Mohit was the most economical bowler out of all, having conceded 18 runs in four overs. He took two wickets. Meanwhile, Rashid gave away 26 runs in his four-over spell. He dismissed the dangerous Short.

Mohit makes his debut for GT

Mohit, who represented India in the 2015 ODI World Cup, played his first IPL match since the 2020 edition. He last featured in the tournament for Delhi Capitals against Punjab in Dubai. GT picked Mohit for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh this time.