IPL 2023: Du Plessis-Maxwell stand powers RCB against LSG

Apr 10, 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore amassed 212/2 against Lucknow Super Giants in the 15th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Virat Kohli starred with a 44-ball 61, while Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell added a century stand. The duo touched the 100-run mark off just 44 balls. Both du Plessis and Maxwell slammed half-centuries.

Du Plessis unleashes his carnage

RCB captain du Plessis began his carnage after Kohli departed. Like Kohli, the former raced to his half-century off 35 balls. It was his 27th half-century in the IPL. Du Plessis smacked a 115-meter six off Ravi Bishnoi in the 15th over. He sent the ball out of the stadium. Du Plessis finished with an unbeaten 79 off 46 balls (5 fours, 5 sixes).

A whirlwind knock from Maxwell

Even Maxwell was not on the back foot. He struck in tandem with his captain. He brought up a 24-ball half-century with a maximum in the penultimate over of the innings. The Australian batter now has 14 half-centuries in the IPL, eight of which have come for the Royal Challengers. Maxwell racked up 59 off 29 balls (3 fours, 6 sixes).

A pivotal partnership for RCB

From 96/1, du Plessis and Maxwell took the Royal Challengers to 212/2. The duo added 115 off 50 balls. As mentioned, they touched the 100-run mark off just 44 balls.

Sixth-most runs for RCB in IPL

Maxwell is now the sixth-highest run-scorer for RCB in the IPL. Maxwell, with 890 runs, is only behind Kohli (7,212), AB de Villiers (4,522), Chris Gayle (3,420), Jacques Kallis (1,271), and Rahul Dravid (1,132).