IPL 2023, SRH to host PBKS: Statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 09, 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 14 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Both sides have made contrasting starts to the season as the Kings claimed victories in their first two games. On the other hand, SRH were humbled in their first two matches and would be raring to get their first points. Here is the statistical preview.

Here are the ground stats

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host this game on Sunday (April 9). The track here is generally flat which tends to slow down as the game progresses. 7.97 reads the average run rate of teams batting first here in IPL. Chasing teams have won 36 of the 65 IPL games here. SRH boast 29 victories in 45 games here (excluding super overs).

Here's the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other in 20 matches in the IPL. SRH hold the upper hand with 13 victories, while PBKS have registered seven wins. In their last meeting, PBKS scripted a five-wicket win over SRH. Sunrisers posted 157/8, batting first, but in response, PBKS chased it down in only 15.1 overs. SRH have defeated PBKS six times in seven meetings at home.

Rabada can get this milestone

Kagiso Rabada has been one of the most consistent foreign speedsters in IPL. He has 99 scalps in 63 IPL matches at 19.85. He needs a solitary wicket in the next six games to displace Lasith Malinga as the fastest bowler to complete 100 IPL wickets. The speedster, who didn't feature in PBKS's first two games this season, can get this milestone vs SRH.

Bhuvneshwar's returns vs PBKS

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has struggled for form this season, has done well against PBKS. He owns 26 wickets in 18 games against them at an economy rate of 7.12. Only Umesh Yadav (34), Sunil Narine (33), and Yuzvendra Chahal (29) own more wickets against the Kings. Bhuvneshwar's lone fifer in IPL was also recorded versus the Mohali-based team in IPL 2017.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa closing in on 3,000 T20 runs

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who smoked a fiery fifty in PBKS's opener, requires 80 runs to complete 3,000 runs in T20 cricket. The Sri Lankan southpaw averages 23.36 and has a strike rate of 135.81 in the format. Notably, he boasts an IPL strike rate of 158.64.

Here are the other key performers

Shikhar Dhawan has slammed 126 runs in two matches this season, including an unbeaten 86 against RR. Nathan Ellis and Arshdeep Singh have scalped five wickets each in the first two matches. Bhuvneshwar (58) is IPL's highest wicket-taker in powerplay overs. Rahul Tripathi (447) needs 53 to complete 500 runs for SRH. Aiden Markram has a T20 strike rate of 138.84 since 2021.