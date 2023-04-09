Sports

Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's European club goals record

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 09, 2023, 02:53 pm 2 min read

Lionel Messi scored his 702nd club goal for PSG (Source: Twitter/@PSG_Inside)

Lionel Messi registered his 702nd club goal in Europe, the highest by a player. He broke Cristiano Ronaldo's record when he opened the scoring for Paris Saint-Germain against Nice in the 26th minute on matchday 30 of the Ligue 1 2022-23 season. He later turned provider for Sergio Ramos as PSG prevailed over Nice and extended their lead atop. We decode his numbers.

Messi goes ahead of Ronaldo

When Messi opened the scoring for PSG against Nice, he completed 702 goals in Europe. He went ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 701 goals scored in Europe. Messi featured in 778 matches for Barcelona and netted 672 goals. He joined PSG in 2021 and has clocked 30 goals. He scored 11 goals last season, besides recording 19 goals so far this season.

Breaking down Ronaldo's goals tally in Europe

Ronaldo featured in 32 matches for Sporting CP and has scored five goals. In 438 matches for Real Madrid, he netted 450 goals. He joined Juventus in 2018 and after playing in 134 matches, he slammed home a total of 101 goals. Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in 2021. His overall tally for United reads 145 goals in 346 matches.

Messi has amassed 301 club assists

Messi completed his 300th club assists against Brest in their 2-1 win last month. He completed the milestone with an assist to Kylian Mbappe. He mustered 269 assists for Barcelona. Ever since joining PSG in 2021, he has amassed 32 assists. Against Nice, he assisted Sergio Ramos, who slammed it home in the 76th minute. Messi recorded his 14th assist in Ligue 1.

A look at their international numbers

Messi trails Ronaldo in this regard. The Argentine ace has registered 102 goals for his country in 174 appearances. He is third in the goal charts. While Ronaldo sits atop with 122 goals for Portugal in 198 matches. Among active players, they are the only ones to cross the 100 international goals milestone. Iran's Ali Daei separates the two legends with 109 goals.

PSG extend their lead atop

With this win, the Parisians now have a six-point lead atop the Ligue 1 standings over second-placed Lens. Messi recorded his 14th goal and as many assist for PSG this season in the league. He leads the Ligue 1 assist charts. Ever since joining last season, has recorded 30 goals and 32 assists for PSG across all competitions.