IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH: Pitch report (Ekana Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 07, 2023, 10:59 am 2 min read

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 10th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host this contest on Friday (April 7). Both camps are bolstered by the joining of South African players. Here is the pitch report.

How the track behaves here?

The track here is conducive for run-scoring as the ball tends to come onto the bat nicely. Pacers can generate substantial swing with the new ball. LSG claimed a 50-run win while defending 193 versus Delhi Capitals (DC) in their only previous game here this season. Kyle Mayers (73) and Mark Wood (5/14) starred for Lucknow. The toss-winning skipper might elect to bowl.

Here are the key stats

LSG's duel against DC marked the Lucknow stadium's IPL debut. Overall, the venue has hosted a total of 31 T20 matches. 7.34 reads the average run rate of teams batting first, winning 17 games here. The remaining 14 matches went in the favor of the chasing teams. India's 199/2 versus Sri Lanka last year is the highest team score here.

How the two sides have fared this season?

After thrashing DC in their opener, KL Rahul's LSG met Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and suffered a 12-run defeat in a high-scoring clash. They would like to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, SRH lost to Rajasthan Royals by 72 runs in their only assignment this season so far. They seek redemption as designated skipper Aiden Markram has joined the join the team.

Here are the key performers

As mentioned, Wood claimed a fifer (5/14) in LSG's opening game versus Delhi Capitals. Mayers became the first player to slam fifties in his first two IPL outings. Ravi Bishnoi owns five wickets at an economy rate of 7.38 this season. Rahul Tripathi boasts an IPL strike rate of 140.58. Markram averages 40-plus and boasts a strike rate of over 150 in T20Is.

Here are the Probable XIs

Lucknow Super Giants Probable XI: Quinton De Kock, KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Yash Thakur, and Ravi Bishnoi. Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, and T Natarajan.