IPL 2023, DC vs GT: Hardik Pandya elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 04, 2023, 07:06 pm 2 min read

The Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the encounter (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be taking on the reigning champions, Gujarat Titans, in the seventh game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. While GT won their opening clash against Chennai Super Kings, DC will have questions to answer after losing their opener to Lucknow Super Giants. Skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and elected to field.

A look at the two teams

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje. Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The strips here usually offer low bounce. However, the batters get good value for their shots due to the shorter dimensions and fast outfield. 8.36 is the average run rate for teams batting first here. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30 PM onward.

A look at the star performers

Gill is 37 away from completing 2,000 runs in IPL. Meanwhile, Pandya needs 29 runs to reach the same milestone. Rashid has scalped 530 T20 wickets and will be crucial for GT again. Warner (5,937) may become the third batter to complete 6,000 IPL runs. Kuldeep (62) may surpass Shakib Al Hasan and Muttiah Muralitharan in terms of wickets.

Here is the head-to-head record

GT made their IPL debut last season, and therefore, they have faced DC only once. The debutants prevailed over DC last season as Gill slammed a fifty, and Lockie Ferguson rattled the opponents with his fiery spell of 4/28. Despite Rishabh Pant's best efforts, GT won the match by 18 runs. Mustafizur Rahaman finished with figures 3/23 in a losing cause.