IPL 2023, KKR vs SRH: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 13, 2023, 08:58 pm 2 min read

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will meet at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata (Source: Twitter/@KKRiders)

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will meet at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in match number 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Friday. After losing their first game against Punjab Kings, the Knights pulled off two resounding wins. Meanwhile, SRH have two defeats and a victory under their belt. Here we present the statistical preview.

Here is the H2H record

In terms of the head-to-head record, KKR and SRH have met on 23 occasions. KKR have the edge, claiming 15 wins to SRH's eight. In IPL 2022, the two teams shared a 1-1 result from two meetings.

Narine could be crucial for KKR

KKR ace Sunil Narine has claimed 158 scalps at an average of 24.74. He could become the seventh bowler in IPL history to claim 160-plus scalps. In the IPL 2023 season, Narine has managed six scalps at 14.83. He has an economy rate of 7.41. Versus SRH, Narine has picked 11 scalps from 20 games at 46.27.

Rana three short of 200 IPL fours

In 13 games versus SRH, KKR skipper Nitish Rana has scored 420 runs at 32.20. He is four shy of 50 fours versus SRH (46). Meanwhile, in 94 IPL games, Rana has 2,251 runs under his belt. He is nearing 200 fours (197). A 75-run knock will see Rana (1,814) surpass Yusuf Pathan (1,893) in terms of runs for KKR.

Key bowling numbers on offer

Umesh Yadav has claimed 65 scalps for KKR and needs two more to surpass Piyush Chawla and move into the top three. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the leading wicket-taker versus KKR in the IPL. He has claimed 30 scalps at 23.53. T Natarajan has 38 scalps for SRH at 28.02. He needs two wickets to become the fifth bowler to claim 40-plus scalps for SRH.