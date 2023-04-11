Sports

Marcus Stoinis slams his career-best IPL score: Key stats

Lucknow Super Giants chased down 213 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 15th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Nicholas Pooran played a blinder to bring LSG home, while Marcus Stoinis laid the foundation of their win. The latter slammed his career-best score in the cash-rich league. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

Kohli and du Plessis got off RCB to a flier after LSG elected to field. The former smashed a 44-ball 61, while du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell added a century stand (212/2). LSG suffered a top-order collapse before Stoinis struck. Pooran and Ayush Badoni further bolstered LSG's chances, while Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan held their nerves in the final-ball thriller.

Fifth half-century for Stoinis

Stoinis's knock inspired hope in the LSG camp after they were tottering on 23/3. The Australian batter started his counter-attack that brought LSG back in the hunt. Stoinis smashed his fifth IPL fifty off just 25 balls in the 10th over. However, Karn Sharma brought an end to Stoinis's exploits. The latter smashed 65 off 30 balls (6 fours and 5 sixes).

A look at his IPL stats

Stoinis, who is currently a part of LSG, has done well in the IPL so far. Making his debut in 2016, he has scored 1,178 runs in 71 games at an average and strike rate of 26.77 and 138.59, respectively, so far. The tally includes five fifties. He has also taken 34 wickets at an economy rate of 9.61.

His overall stats in T20 cricket

Coming to Stoinis' overall numbers in T20 cricket, he has scored 4,617 runs in 223 games at an average and strike rate of 30.57 and 136.88, respectively. He has 24 half-centuries and a hundred under his belt. With the ball, he has taken 96 wickets at an economy rate of 9.03. While he has recorded three four-wicket hauls, his best figures read 4/15.