Sports

IPL 2023: In-form LSG travel to face bruised RCB

IPL 2023: In-form LSG travel to face bruised RCB

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 09, 2023, 04:23 pm 3 min read

LSG defeated SRH by five wickets (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to bounce back when they host the Lucknow Super Giants in match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on April 10 (Monday). RCB suffered a heavy defeat against KRR, while LSG prevailed over SRH in their last fixture. Here's the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will host this match. It is a batting paradise as batters can hit through the line and the shorter dimensions also help their cause. 8.75 is the average run rate for teams batting first here in the IPL. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm onward.

A look at the head-to-head record

LSG made their debut in IPL last season and have featured only twice against RCB. However, Faf du Plessis's men have a perfect record against them with two wins. The last time they met was in the playoffs as LSG (193/6) failed to chase down RCB's mammoth total of 207/4. Rajat Patidar slammed a terrific ton and later Josh Hazlewood finished with 3/43.

Hasaranga in contention to play; no green light on Hazlewood

Wanindu Hasaranga has just joined the camp from NZ and his availability will depend on his fitness and recovery from a long flight. However, Josh Hazlewood is still injured and is unlikely to play against LSG. Notably, Wayne Parnell has also joined as Reece Topley's replacement. Meanwhile, LSG will hope to integrate Quinton de Kock and expect Mark Wood's return to the playing line-up.

A look at the probable playing XIs

RCB probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (Captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj. LSG probable XI: KL Rahul (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi.

Here are the key performers

Siraj has scalped 17 powerplay wickets since IPL 2020, the fourth-highest wicket-taker. Du Plessis (564) needs 24 runs to surpass TM Dilshan's runs tally for RCB and enter the top 10. Karthik (480) needs 20 runs to complete 500 runs for RCB. Rahul (3,952) needs 48 runs to complete 4,000 IPL runs. Mishra (168) needs three wickets to cross Lasith Malinga's (170) wickets tally.

Dream11 Fantasy options

Fantasy option 1: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Krunal Pandya (vc), Marcus Stoinis, Karn Sharma and Ravi Bishnoi. Fantasy option 2: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (c), Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Faf du Plessis (vc), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Mohammed Siraj and Amit Mishra.