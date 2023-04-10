Sports

IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG: KL Rahul elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 10, 2023, 07:11 pm 2 min read

Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host this match (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to bounce back when they host the Lucknow Super Giants in match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. RCB suffered a heavy defeat against KRR, while LSG prevailed over SRH in their last fixture. LSG skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and elected to field.

Here are the two teams

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (captain), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, and Ravi Bishnoi. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, and Mohammed Siraj.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host this match. It is a batting paradise as batters can hit through the line and the shorter dimensions also help their cause. 8.75 is the average run rate for teams batting first here in the IPL. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm onward.

A look at the head-to-head record

LSG made their debut in IPL last season and have featured only twice against RCB. However, du Plessis's men have a perfect record against them with two wins. The last time they met was in the playoffs as LSG (193/6) failed to chase down RCB's mammoth total of 207/4. Rajat Patidar slammed a terrific ton and later Josh Hazlewood finished with 3/43.

Here are the key performers

Siraj has scalped 17 powerplay wickets since IPL 2020, the fourth-highest wicket-taker. Du Plessis (564) needs 24 runs to surpass TM Dilshan's runs tally for RCB and enter the top 10. Karthik (480) needs 20 runs to complete 500 runs for RCB. Rahul (3,952) needs 48 runs to complete 4,000 IPL runs. Mishra (168) needs three wickets to cross Lasith Malinga's (170) wickets tally.