Ravindra Jadeja records career-best IPL figures against MI: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 08, 2023, 10:38 pm 2 min read

Chennai Super Kings restricted Mumbai Indians to 157/8 in the 12th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Wankhede Stadium. Skipper MS Dhoni, who lost Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, and Deepak Chahar due to injuries, used his spinners wisely. Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner took five wickets between them. The former recorded his career-best IPL figures against MI.

Jadeja, Santner hunt in pair

Once again, Dhoni rotated his spinners to thwart the opposition. The decision reaped dividends as Jadeja dismissed the dangerous Ishan. Meanwhile, Santner removed Suryakumar Yadav in the very next over. The plot continued as Jadeja and Santner dismissed Cameron Green and Arshad Khan, respectively. Jadeja picked his third wicket as he dismissed Tilak Verma in the 13th over.

CSK's standout performer

Jadeja turned out to be CSK's standout bowler of the match. He took three wickets for 20 runs in four overs, having recorded an economy rate of 5.00. Meanwhile, Santner and Dwaine Pretorius conceded runs at seven.

Career-best figures against MI

Jadeja has faced MI in 31 IPL clashes and owns a fairly decent record against them. He has scalped 19 wickets at 33.52. Notably, he recorded his best figures against MI tonight (3/20). Overall, Jadeja has scalped 136 wickets in 213 IPL matches at 30.33. His IPL career economy is 7.59. He has also slammed 2,506 runs at 26.10 while striking at 127.27.

WATCH: Jadeja takes a screamer