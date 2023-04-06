Sports

IPL 2023: Shardul, Rinku guide KKR to 204/7 against RCB

Shardul Thakur slammed his maiden IPL half-century (Source: Twitter/@KKRiders)

Kolkata Knight Riders racked up 204/7 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ninth match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The Knight Riders, who were 89/5 at one stage, benefitted from Shardul Thakur's heroics. Middle-order batter Rinku Singh struck at the death, sharing a century stand with Shardul. David Willey and Karn Sharma took two wickets each.

KKR manage 47/2 in Powerplay

KKR had a patchy start after RCB skipper Faf du Plessis elected to field. Although Rahmanullah Gurbaz was alive and kicking, KKR lost Venkatesh Iyer as Willey knocked him over. Willey then sent back Mandeep Singh on the next delivery. The former's second over was a double-wicket maiden. The Knight Riders managed 47/2 in the first six overs (Powerplay).

Narine receives his 150th cap

Narine now has 150 appearances for KKR in the IPL. The star all-rounder has become the first player to play 150 IPL games for the Knight Riders. Narine has become just the fourth overseas player after Kieron Pollard (189), AB de Villiers (184), and David Warner (164) to have featured in as many games in the tournament.

Narine enters an elite club

Narine is only behind Virat Kohli (225 for RCB), MS Dhoni (206 for CSK), Pollard (189 for MI), Rohit Sharma (183 for MI), Suresh Raina (176 for CSK), de Villers (156 for RCB) in terms of most matches for a single IPL franchise.

First Afghanistan batter to slam IPL fifty

Gurbaz, who opened alongside Iyer, was the only batter in the top five to break free. He continued with his immaculate strokes as he lost partners on the other end. Gurbaz brought up his maiden IPL fifty in the 10th over with a maximum off Karn. The former is the first player from Afghanistan to smash an IPL fifty (57 off 44 balls).

Russell plays his 100th IPL match, records golden duck

Narine's compatriot Andre Russell featured in his 100th IPL match. However, unlike Narine, Russell has represented has another franchise in the tournament (seven matches for Delhi Daredevils). He recorded a golden duck in the first innings when KKR were in a spot of bother. Russell failed to dispatch the ball over the rope as was caught at long-off.

Lord Thakur shines with the bat

KKR were tottering on 89/5 after Russell departed. All-rounder Shardul exhibited his incredible batting skills thereafter. Shardul smacked his maiden IPL fifty in the 17th over off just 20 balls. He now has the joint-fastest half-century of the ongoing season along with Jos Buttler. Shardul, who shared a 60-run stand with Rinku Singh, smashed 60* off 25 balls (7 fours, 3 sixes).