IPL 2023, DC vs GT: Pitch report (Arun Jaitley Stadium)

The seventh match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Delhi Capitals host the reigning champions, Gujarat Titans, in Delhi on April 4. The iconic Feroz Shah Kotla, also known as the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, will host the fixture. In the quest for their maiden title, DC will be keen to make this venue their fortress this season. Here's more.

One of the oldest cricket stadiums in India

One of Delhi's prized possession, the stadium was named after the nearby Kotla Fort. It is the second-oldest functional stadium in India after the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The Feroz Shah Kotla was renamed in August 2019 as the Arun Jaitley Stadium to pay tribute to the former Union Minister. The stadium can hold over 40,000 spectators. The pitches here are generally slow in nature.

A look at the T20s records

The venue has hosted 77 T20s, out of which the chasing team have won 42. Meanwhile, teams batting first have won 34 matches. One match was inconclusive. DC have a very underwhelming IPL record at this venue. They have just bagged 30 wins out of the 70 total matches played here. GT will be playing at this venue for the first time.

Delhi Daredevils own the highest team total here

In 2011, the Daredevils slammed 231/4 against Kings XI Punjab, the highest T20 score at this venue. A couple of seasons ago, MI chased down 219 against CSK. Kieron Pollard slammed a 34-ball 87* and also scalped two wickets. In T20Is, South Africa scripted the highest chase scaling down India's target of 212 in June last year. David Miller slammed a 31-ball 64*.

Most runs and wickets at this venue

Former DC opener Virender Sehwag has scored 933 IPL runs, the most by any batter at this venue. Shreyas Iyer, with 855 runs, is second on this tally. David Warner owns 740 IPL runs at this venue. Amit Mishra owns 58 scalps in the IPL in Delhi, the highest by any other bowler. Umesh Yadav, with 31 wickets, is second on this list.

Did you know?

DC's captain Warner became the first IPL centurion at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in 2010. Chris Gayle's 128 against DD in 2012 is the highest individual score in IPL at this venue. In recent times, Jos Buttler slammed a 64-ball 124 against SRH in 2021.

Here's a look at the Probable XIs

DC Probable XI: David Warner (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan (wicket-keeper), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mukesh Kumar. GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Sai Sudharshan, Hardik Pandya (captain), Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohammed Shami, and Alzarri Joseph.