LSG's Kyle Mayers scripts this amazing IPL record

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 04, 2023, 11:40 am 2 min read

Mayers slammed his second consecutive IPL fifty (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants opener Kyle Mayers once again stood tall with a fiery 22-ball 53 against the Chennai Super Kings in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Despite his heroics with the bat in the powerplays, LSG fell short by 12 runs. The visitors could only manage 205/7 while chasing CSK's mammoth total of 217/7. Here's more.

A destructive knock from Mayers

The West Indian all-rounder started off right from where he left in the first game. His ability to punish bowlers whenever they bowl in the slot makes him a very vital player in the powerplay. His 22-ball 53 was laced with eight boundaries and two sixes. Courtesy of his innings, LSG were 80/1 in the first six overs. He was dismissed by Moeen Ali.

First player to score fifties in first two IPL matches

Mayers became the first player to hit 50+ scores in his first two IPL matches. He slammed a terrific 73 against DC on his IPL debut and then backed it up with a 53 against CSK. He has had a massive impact in the powerplay.

A look at Mayers's numbers in this format

Courtesy of this knock, Mayers has raced to 1,987 runs in T20s. Having featured in 114 T20s, he has mustered 10 fifties at a strike rate of 127.04. In 24 T20Is for West Indies, Mayers has smashed 482 runs (SR: 135.77) as well. He was given the new ball against CSK as he has scalped 29 wickets in T20s at an economy of 7.50.

Did you know?

Mayers's 73 was the fourth-highest runs scored by a batter on their IPL debut. He is only behind Brendon McCullum's iconic 158* vs RCB, Michael Hussey's 116 vs PBKS, and Shaun Marsh's 84* vs Deccan Chargers. Notably, all three previous knocks came in 2008.

How did the match pan out?

CSK were off to a blazing start as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway added a 110-run opening stand. Later, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni and Moeen made handy contributions as the hosts posted 217/7. In reply, Mayers tried his best with a blazing fifty but it was not enough as they lost wickets in the middle. LSG could only manage 205/7. Moeen finished with 4/26.