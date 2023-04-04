Sports

IPL 2023: Moeen Ali takes four-fer in CSK's win

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 04, 2023, 12:17 am 2 min read

CSK won the match by 12 runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Lucknow Super Giants in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The Yellow Army defended 217/7, restricting LSG to 205/7. Spinner Moeen Ali starred with a four-wicket haul when CSK were in a spot of bother. A century-plus partnership between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway powered CSK's win.

Moeen concedes 26 runs

Off-spinner Moeen scripted CSK's win against LSG. He dismissed Mayers (sixth over), who slammed a fiery half-century. Moeen then got rid of KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, and Marcus Stoinis to complete his four-wicket haul. The England all-rounder was the standout bowler of the match, having conceded 26 runs. Moeen had an economy rate of 6.50 in the high-scoring encounter.

How did the match pan out?

Gaikwad and Conway came out all guns blazing after LSG elected to field. The duo added 79/0 after six overs and then took them to 110/0. Shivam Dube, Moeen, Ambati Rayudu, and MS Dhoni contributed as CSK compiled 217/7 (20). Kyle Mayers fueled LSG's run-chase with a 53-run knock, but they faced a collapse. Moeen took four wickets as CSK won by 12 runs.

CSK return to Chepauk after four years

IPL 2023 marked the return of the home-and-away format in the competition. The previous three seasons were held at limited venues due to the COVID-19 protocols. Notably, CSK returned to the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, after nearly four years. Before this match, the Yellow Amry played at this venue in IPL 2019. They finished as runners-up that season.

A key player for CSK

CSK signed Moeen ahead of the 2021 IPL season for Rs. 7 crore. The all-rounder proved to be one of the major contributors to CSK's titular campaign in IPL 2021. He amassed 357 runs in 15 matches at an average and strike rate of 25.50 and 137.51, respectively. Overall, Moeen has made 46 appearances, where he has aggregated 952 runs and picked 28 wickets.