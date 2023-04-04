Sports

IPL: Decoding Hardik Pandya's stats against left-arm spinners

IPL: Decoding Hardik Pandya's stats against left-arm spinners

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 04, 2023, 04:05 pm 2 min read

Hardik Pandya scored 487 runs last season (Source: Twitter/@gujrat_titans)

In the recent years of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Hardik Pandya has seen a tremendous rise in his stocks, specifically as a batter. After taking over as captain of Gujarat Titans last season, he has taken a more cautious approach as an anchor. While he has been mostly dominant against spin, left-arm spinners have outfoxed him in the past. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Hardik has developed as a batter with an added responsibility.

He was GT's highest scorer last season, with 487 runs, and also guided them to the title.

But his issues with left-arm spin are still evident and are a point of concern.

He has a decent record against spin, but the left-armers have troubled him in the past.

Hardik's numbers against left-arm spinners in IPL

Hardik has faced left-arm spinners in 20 IPL innings and has slammed 123 runs. While he averages 24.60 in this regard, he has been dismissed five times by them. Hardik's strike rate of 133.69 against them is on the higher side. He generally likes to counter the left-arm spinners with aggression. In that process, he often loses his calm, resulting in a dismissal.

A look at Hardik's numbers

The GT captain has amassed 1,971 runs in 108 IPL matches at 29.86. He has hammered eight fifties and boasts a strike rate of 146.97. He is just 29 away from completing 2,000 runs in the tournament. Hardik has also taken 50 wickets with the ball, with 3/17 being his best bowling figures. The right-arm seamer picked eight wickets at 27.75 in 2022.

How has he fared against DC's left-arm spinners?

Hardik has an average record against DC's left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. He has faced Kuldeep only thrice in the IPL and has never been dismissed. He has scored 14 runs (SR: 100). He has met Axar four times in the IPL, scoring only 18 runs and was dismissed once. He has a paltry average of 18 and strikes at 105.88.

Did you know?

Hardik is the only Indian to score 400+ runs and scalp 10+ wickets in a single IPL season. He mustered 402 runs and picked up 14 wickets for MI in IPL 2019. He had a batting average of 44.66 and a strike rate of 191.42.