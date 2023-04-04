Sports

The managers who can replace Graham Potter at Chelsea

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 04, 2023

Nagelsmann is the favorite to land the Chelsea job (Source: Twitter/@J_Nagelsmann)

﻿Chelsea FC sacked their manager Graham Potter after only seven months at the office. He replaced Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge last September and has not managed to deliver the result that was expected from him. The Blues are currently in 11th position in the Premier League and may miss out on European football next season. Here are the candidates who can replace Potter.

Why does this story matter?

Chelsea are a top club and have won multiple accolades in the past. They are currently going through a rough phase.

They sacked Tuchel hoping to start afresh under the new management and brought in Potter. But unfortunately, the Englishman couldn't meet their expectations.

Although Chelsea have spent £323m in the January transfer window, there was no sign of progress.

Julian Nagelsmann is the favorite

As per Fabrizio Romano, Julian Nagelsmann is seen as the top candidate by the Chelsea management. The Blues see him as a long-term option. Considering he has managed at Bayern before, Nagelsmann knows how to handle pressure. In 84 games in charge for Bayern Munich, Naglesmann registered 60 wins, 14 draws, and 10 losses. He had a win percentage of 71.4.

Luis Enrique might bring the experience

Chelsea are in dire straits and they may need an experienced campaigner. Therefore, Luis Enrique can be their man. The former Spain boss has over a decade of managerial experience. He has had stints at FC Barcelona, Roma, and Spain, among other clubs. His best time was with the Catalans, winning the Champions League (2014/15 season). He has also won two La Liga titles.

The former Spurs boss can be the answer

As per The Telegraph, Mauricio Pochettino is one of the candidates interviewed for the Chelsea job. Although he couldn't win a trophy with Tottenham Hotspur, he took them to the UCL finals in 2019. In 256 Premier League matches, he has managed 132 wins and suffered 63 losses and 61 draws. His possession-based offensive style of play may suit the Blues.

Luciano Spalletti can be the dark horse

Among the reported interviewees by Chelsea, Luciano Spalletti is an interesting choice. He is currently having a successful season with Napoli, who hold a 16-point lead in the Serie A with 10 games to go this season. Napoli are in also in the UCL quarterfinals. In 84 matches for the Partenopei, Spalletti has won 57 and suffered 15 defeadts and 12 draws (Win%: 67.86).