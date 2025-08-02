Arun Jaitley passed away in 2019

Rahul claims late Jaitley threatened him over farm laws

By Snehil Singh 04:08 pm Aug 02, 202504:08 pm

What's the story

Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the government sent late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arun Jaitley to threaten him over his opposition to the farm laws. However, this claim is factually disputed, as Jaitley passed away in 2019, before the farm laws were introduced in 2020. Speaking at the Annual Legal Conclave 2025, Gandhi said Jaitley warned him of action if he continued protesting against the laws. "I remember when I was fighting the farm laws, Arun Jaitley was sent to me to threaten me," he said.