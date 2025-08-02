Rahul claims late Jaitley threatened him over farm laws
What's the story
Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the government sent late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arun Jaitley to threaten him over his opposition to the farm laws. However, this claim is factually disputed, as Jaitley passed away in 2019, before the farm laws were introduced in 2020. Speaking at the Annual Legal Conclave 2025, Gandhi said Jaitley warned him of action if he continued protesting against the laws. "I remember when I was fighting the farm laws, Arun Jaitley was sent to me to threaten me," he said.
Counterclaim
Not in my father's nature to threaten anyone: Rohan
However, Rohan Jaitley, Arun's son and president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association, has refuted Gandhi's claims. He pointed out that his father passed away in 2019 before the farm laws were introduced in 2020. "It was not in my father's nature to threaten anyone over an opposing view," Rohan said. He emphasized that Arun was a staunch democrat who preferred open discussions for consensus-building.
Criticism
Rohan slams Gandhi for politicizing personal tragedies
Rohan also criticized Gandhi for politicizing personal tragedies, referring to his comments on former defense minister Manohar Parrikar over the Rafale deal. He said, "He attempted something similar with Manohar Parrikar ji, politicizing his final days, which was in equally poor taste." This comes after BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya slammed Gandhi's claims as "fake news" and misleading.
Timeline clarification
BJP IT cell chief reacts to Gandhi's claims
Malviya clarified that Arun Jaitley passed away on August 24, 2019, before the draft Farm Bills were brought to the Union Cabinet on June 3, 2020. The laws were enacted in September 2020. He wrote on X, "Fake News Alert. Rahul Gandhi claims that Shri Arun Jaitley approached him to water down his opposition to 2020 Farm Laws."