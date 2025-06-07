Bengaluru stampede: BJP demands CM, deputy CM resignations
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar after a tragic stampede near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4.
The incident, which took place during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) celebrations for their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) win, left 11 dead and dozens injured.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called for immediate resignations from both leaders, saying the state government should "bear moral responsibility" for the incident.
Political criticism
Patra slams Rahul Gandhi; Karandlaje calls event organization 'criminal'
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his silence on the issue.
He called the stampede a "government-manufactured" tragedy and demanded accountability from Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.
Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje condemned the organization of such a large event without adequate preparations, calling it a "criminal act."
Legal proceedings
RCB official, event managers remanded to judicial custody
In the wake of the incident, a Bengaluru Sessions Court has remanded RCB official Nikhil Sosale and three event managers to 14 days of judicial custody. They were arrested on charges including culpable homicide and illegal assembly.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court granted interim relief to office bearers of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), barring police from taking coercive action against them till further orders.
Investigation demand
BJP demands independent probe; political fallout continues
BJP State President B Y Vijayendra slammed Siddaramaiah for allegedly shifting blame to KSCA.
He demanded an independent probe by a High Court judge and suggested forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
The political fallout continues as investigations proceed, with suspended police officials, including Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, facing scrutiny over their roles in managing crowd control during the event.