What's the story

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar after a tragic stampede near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4.

The incident, which took place during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) celebrations for their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) win, left 11 dead and dozens injured.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called for immediate resignations from both leaders, saying the state government should "bear moral responsibility" for the incident.