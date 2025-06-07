What's the story

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faced a travel delay on Friday when the pilot of his personal aircraft refused to take off from Jalgaon to Mumbai.

The incident occurred after Shinde attended the 'Palkhi Yatra' of Sant Muktai in Muktainagar.

He was scheduled to arrive in Jalgaon at 3:45pm but was delayed by two-and-a-half hours due to technical reasons.