Eknath Shinde stuck at airport, pilot cites 'ill health'
What's the story
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faced a travel delay on Friday when the pilot of his personal aircraft refused to take off from Jalgaon to Mumbai.
The incident occurred after Shinde attended the 'Palkhi Yatra' of Sant Muktai in Muktainagar.
He was scheduled to arrive in Jalgaon at 3:45pm but was delayed by two-and-a-half hours due to technical reasons.
Return delay
Pilot refuses to fly
After attending the religious procession and visiting the Sant Muktai temple, Shinde returned to Jalgaon airport at 9:15pm.
However, the pilot refused to fly, citing both the end of duty hours and ill health as reasons.
A 45-minute discussion followed, with ministers Girish Mahajan and Gulabrao Patil trying to convince him.
Eventually, they managed to persuade the pilot after discussions with the airline company about his concerns.
Medical assistance
Shinde helps couple in need
On their return flight, Shinde's team came to the aid of a couple who had missed their flight for an urgent kidney surgery in Mumbai.
The woman, Sheetal Patil, and her husband were offered a ride on Shinde's plane after Mahajan learned about their situation.
Ambulance services were arranged at Mumbai airport for immediate transport upon arrival.