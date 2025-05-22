What's the story

In a worrying development, Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence, Galaxy Apartments, has been breached twice.

The first time, the incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday (May 20) when a woman (later identified as Isha Chhabra) tried to enter the building but was caught by security personnel.

The second breach took place later on the same day when a man named Jitendra Kumar Singh was caught entering Khan's residence around 7:15pm.