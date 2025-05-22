Man, woman break into Salman's home separately; both arrested
What's the story
In a worrying development, Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence, Galaxy Apartments, has been breached twice.
The first time, the incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday (May 20) when a woman (later identified as Isha Chhabra) tried to enter the building but was caught by security personnel.
The second breach took place later on the same day when a man named Jitendra Kumar Singh was caught entering Khan's residence around 7:15pm.
Second breach
Man tried to enter Khan's building twice
Claiming to be a fan, Singh was seen roaming around the premises first at around 9:45am. When he was asked to leave by Khan's security, he allegedly smashed his mobile phone in anger.
The Chhattisgarh man returned in the evening and tried to enter the building by running in front of another resident's car entering the apartment premises, and was held by the police stationed outside.
Both Chhabra and Singh were handed over to Bandra Police, reported Times of India.
Police statement
Singh confessed to wanting to meet Khan
During interrogation, Singh confessed he wanted to meet Khan.
"The police were not letting me meet him, so I was trying to hide," he reportedly told the police.
After the admission, he was arrested, and a case was filed against him.
Separately, Chhabra is 32 and was caught near the lift area of Galaxy, per News18.
The police are now further investigating both incidents.
These breaches have raised serious concerns over the security arrangements at Khan's residence.
Security concerns
Khan's security was heightened after April 2024 attack
Notably, Khan has been under heightened security since his residence was attacked last year. After gunshots were fired at his Bandra home, the actor's security level was upgraded to Y+ category.
The attack was claimed by Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. Imprisoned Bishnoi has had a long-standing feud with Khan over the controversial 1998 Blackbuck shooting case.
Death threats
Khan's history of receiving death threats
Apart from last year's attack, Khan has also been the target of several death threats over the years.
Earlier this year, he received a death threat via a WhatsApp message sent to Mumbai's Transport Department in Worli.
The message warned of an assassination attempt on the actor, stating that the sender would enter his house and blow up his car with a bomb.
It remains to be seen what steps are taken to stop such breaches from happening.