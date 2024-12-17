Chhattisgarh man wanting child, swallows live chick, chokes to death
In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man from Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, lost his life after swallowing a live chick. The victim, identified as Anand Kumar Yadav, was reportedly driven by superstitious beliefs and had approached an occultist to have a child. As part of a ritual recommended by the occultist, Yadav swallowed a live black chick which resulted in his untimely death.
Medical examination reveals cause of Yadav's death
Following the incident, Yadav was rushed to Ambikapur Medical College & Hospital immediately. However, despite medical intervention, doctors couldn't save him. A post-mortem examination revealed that the chick had lodged in his throat, blocking his airway and leading to asphyxiation. The chick was found stuck between Yadav's windpipe and food pipe during the examination.
Doctor expresses shock over unusual case
Dr. Santu Bag, who performed the post-mortem, was astonished by this unusual case. He said, "This is the first time I have encountered such a case in my career, having conducted over 15,000 post-mortems." The doctors were shocked to find the chick alive inside Yadav's throat when they made an incision to examine it.
Police investigate possible link to tantric practices
Local police are now probing the incident, suspecting Yadav's death could be linked to the influence of tantric practices. Initially, family members were hesitant to share much with the police. They had first said that Yadav collapsed after taking a bath and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. The police are now looking at all angles to understand the circumstances of this bizarre tragedy.