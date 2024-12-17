Summarize Simplifying... In short In a shocking incident, a man from Chhattisgarh choked to death after swallowing a live chick, in what doctors described as an unprecedented case.

The post-mortem revealed the chick had blocked his airway, leading to asphyxiation.

Police are investigating potential links to tantric practices, as the family's initial account of events raised suspicions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The man was driven by superstitious beliefs

Chhattisgarh man wanting child, swallows live chick, chokes to death

By Snehil Singh 01:20 pm Dec 17, 202401:20 pm

What's the story In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man from Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, lost his life after swallowing a live chick. The victim, identified as Anand Kumar Yadav, was reportedly driven by superstitious beliefs and had approached an occultist to have a child. As part of a ritual recommended by the occultist, Yadav swallowed a live black chick which resulted in his untimely death.

Post-mortem findings

Medical examination reveals cause of Yadav's death

Following the incident, Yadav was rushed to Ambikapur Medical College & Hospital immediately. However, despite medical intervention, doctors couldn't save him. A post-mortem examination revealed that the chick had lodged in his throat, blocking his airway and leading to asphyxiation. The chick was found stuck between Yadav's windpipe and food pipe during the examination.

Medical reaction

Doctor expresses shock over unusual case

Dr. Santu Bag, who performed the post-mortem, was astonished by this unusual case. He said, "This is the first time I have encountered such a case in my career, having conducted over 15,000 post-mortems." The doctors were shocked to find the chick alive inside Yadav's throat when they made an incision to examine it.

Investigation underway

Police investigate possible link to tantric practices

Local police are now probing the incident, suspecting Yadav's death could be linked to the influence of tantric practices. Initially, family members were hesitant to share much with the police. They had first said that Yadav collapsed after taking a bath and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. The police are now looking at all angles to understand the circumstances of this bizarre tragedy.